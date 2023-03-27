By Mike Sebalu

Trade union leaders have asked government accounting officers to work out a programme that favours civil servants to benefit from study leaves rather than blocking them.

This comes days after the Bugiri district local government Chief Administrative Officer, Martin Kisuule issued a directive stopping any civil servant from going on a study leave citing glaring gaps in service delivery.

However, while speaking to KFM, the chairman general of the National Organisation of Trade Unions (NOTU), Usher Wilson Owere, said this is uncalled for since career improvement does not only benefit individuals but institutions they serve as well.

Owere adds that this is also against the public service standing orders.