By Ritah Kemigisa

Traders have protested the new terms set by the Kampala minister for the reopening of businesses including; arcades, malls and bus and Taxi parks among others.

Much as the President in his latest address on Friday allowed the reopening of businesses, over the weekend, Minister Minsa Kabanda however said businesses in Kampala will remain closed until they are inspected and cleared with certificates of compliance.

The executive director Kampala trader’s advocacy forum Dr Nicholas Mukasa, says many of the traders have been desperate for long and as such want to resume work.

He further assures authorities that they will follow all covid19 measures in place.

Meanwhile, Nkuyege Tetyassabo the spokesperson of the Kampala Kampala New Generation Traders Association is accusing government