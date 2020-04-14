By Steven Ariong

Police in Abim district in Karamoja sub region have arrested and detained seven traders for attempting to bribe the Resident District Commissioner and District Police Commander.

The traders reportedly offered Shs25 million to RDC Samuel Mpimbaza Hashaka and the acting DPC George Mafuko after they were driving at 10pm, in defiance of a curfew imposed by the president to prevent spread of Covid-19.

Hashaka says they swung into action after receiving intelligence information that the traders in a Fuso truck registration number UBA 279L with over eight people from Kapelebyong planned to load stolen animals in Kotido and drive through the night to unknown destination.

According to the DPC, the suspects currently in custody at Abim police station are to be charged with attempted bribery and attempted murder because they were travelling with many people.