By Prossy Kisakye

Kampala City Traders Association (KACITA) has partnered with the Uganda Insurers Association to encourage local business people to embrace marine insurance.

This is after the government urged Ugandan cross boarder traders to avoid external insurance companies and instead support the local ones.

Speaking on the sidelines of a meeting with importers to discuss the benefits of using compulsory local marine insurance in Kampala, the association’s acting chairman, Thaddeus Musoke, said dealing with local insurance companies is cheaper and safer.

He added that supporting local marine insurance will also boost government revenue.