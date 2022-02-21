By Benjamin Jumbe

The chairman of the New Generation Traders Association Uganda John Kabanda has rallied all displaced vendors to return to work tomorrow.

This comes weeks after the city authorities, together with security agencies cleared the city streets of all vendors and pulling down what they called illegal kiosks including structures that had been erected in the old taxi park.

Kabanda says the affected people were chased without being given alternatives yet the government was given a 9 days ultimatum to gazette particular roads for the affected people and to return confiscated items but this has not been done.

He however adds that these will only be on the streets after 5pm when shops are closed and should not obstruct traffic.