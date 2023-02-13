By Mike Sebalu

Property worth millions of shillings has perished in a fire that gutted part of Kisenyi area next to Pastor David Kiganda’s Church in the wee hours of Monday morning.

Among the items that perished include; maize mills, poultry feeds stores, and maize stores, among others.

An eyewitness who spoke to KFM this morning suspects that some lives could have been lost since some of the stores have attendants during the night.

It is suspected that the fire broke out around 2 am-4 am and by the time the fire brigade team arrived, it only managed to prevent further damage as other items had been burnt to ashes.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up at the site of the inferno to avoid looting.