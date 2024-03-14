By Malik Fahad

Property worth millions of money has been reduced to ashes after fire gutted the timber shops in Masaka City. The affected shops are located on Hobart Street, opposite the Next Hotel in Masaka City.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire began late at night after the timber businesses had closed. Materials valued at millions were lost in the inferno, including doors, chairs, and timber itself.

Charles Katashisha, owner of one of the burnt shops, believes the fire may have been a result of arson, urging police to investigate thoroughly to identify those responsible.

Southern Regional Police Spokesperson, Twaha Kasirye, confirmed the incident and suggested an electrical fault as a possible cause. He commended the cooperation between police and residents in preventing the flames from spreading to nearby homes. Investigations into the fire’s origin are ongoing.

Livingston Mugabe, who survived the blaze, revealed he was sleeping in one shop that caught fire. He was rescued by neighbors who spotted the fire.

Locals expressed suspicion about the fire’s timing, noting it occurred just two days after city authorities made announcements telling them to vacate the area.