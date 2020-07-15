Kampala’s city streets have this morning been flooded with merchandise as hundreds of traders operating in arcades protest their closure.

Yesterday, the government cleared 48 city arcade to reopen on Friday but shops in the shops in the basements have been banned permanently.

This has sent thousands of tenants who have already been battered by the four-month lockdown and rent arrears to more uncertainty.

In a desperate move, these have strewn their merchandise on the streets, vowing not to move away until all the arcades are reopened.

However, a section of these traders has turned to the streets as the only solution to their inability to pay rent given the current tough economic situation.