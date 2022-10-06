Traders are counting losses following a fire outbreak that rocked Kiwatule market on Thursday, October 6. According to the police deputy director of the fire prevention and rescue service, Hassan Kihanda, the fire has destroyed property worth millions.

According to preliminary findings, it spread over a radius of 100 by 50 metres at a video shade within the mentioned market.

“Well, we received a call about a fire outbreak in Kiwatule and our team went there. We are in touch with them, they say the situation is under control,” Kihanda told KFM.

No injuries have been registered so far as inquiries continue to establish the cause.