Kampala City Traders Association (KACITA) has mourned businessman Apollo Nyagamehe commonly known as Aponye as a unique figure in the business community. The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) chairperson for Rukiga District died Thursday evening in a car crash in ltojo, Ntungamo District in western Uganda.

The accident occurred after the vehicle in which he was traveling rammed into a stationary truck along the Mbarara-Kabaale highway.

The driver and two other occupants were rushed to hospital after surviving the crash with injuries.

KACITA chairperson, Mr. Thaddeus Musoke, tells FM that the business community has lost a brilliant, hard-working man who could strategize and identify opportunities where others couldn’t see them. He says Aponye will also be remembered as a man who liked to solve crises through dialogue instead of protests.

“We are shocked because the way accidents take life is very shocking and sudden. Aponye was a very unique figure in the business community who championed a unique approach of handling challenges through dialogue, where he could strategize and identify opportunities where you could think there’s none,” Nagenda told KFM.

Nyagamehe owned a string of businesses under the name Aponye Uganda Limited with interest in real estate, supermarkets, transit transport, and produce.