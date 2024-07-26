Traders under Kampala City Traders Association (KACITA) have implored government to hold constructive engagements through dialogue with the youth who have decided to take on the streets because of the numerous allegations of corruption especially in government institutions including Parliament.

Since Tuesday, security agencies have been taking on sections of youth in peaceful demonstrations dubbed “Match to Parliament” calling for the resignation of the Speaker Anita Among other demands.

In an interview with KFM, Thadeus Musoke, the KACITA chairperson says it is prudent to use a more meaningful modes of communication than causing chaos.

“As KACITA we were contacted by different people to come on board with the ongoing peaceful demonstration to march to Parliament, but because of the ongoing engagement with the government we decided to come out with a neutral position from arguing positive dialogue”, Musoke said.