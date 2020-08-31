

City traders under Kampala New Generation Traders Association have threatened to close their shops today protesting the failure of city landlords to spare them from paying the rent fees for the months spent in COVID-19 lockdown.

President Museveni in March ordered for closure of city arcades following the outbreak of coronavirus as a measure to contain spread of the pandemic due to congestion.

However, when the president announced the reopening of arcades, landlords asked their tenants to pay the rent for all the months spent home which sparked protests.

Speaking to KFM, John Kabanda the chairperson of the Association said though some landlords gave their tenants a waiver of one to two months, others are still demanding full lockdown rent arrears.

They have decided to close their shops today starting with Giant arcade as a sign of dissatisfaction.