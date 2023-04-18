Kampala City Traders Association (KACITA) leadership has threatened to mobilize traders to shun paying trading licenses and taxes to Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) over poor roads in Kampala Business Center and around the city.

While addressing the media at their offices in Kampala, the Association’s chairman, Thadeus Musoke Nagenda said that over Shs700 billion yearly is lost in Kampala because of poor roads which causes technical problems to business motor vehicles yet their maintenance is high and the many hours are spent in a traffic jam.

He is dismayed about the huge taxes paid by traders yet they don’t get good services to account for their money, thus noting that traders have to awaken the authority by refusing to pay taxes until the city’s poor roads are rehabilitated.

Nagenda cautioned KCCA to value tax payer’s money by working on simple things which help traders operate smoothly.

His comments come shortly after the Kampala Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago clarified that the alarming bad roads in Kampala City will remain untouched since KCCA has no funds for construction and rehabilitation due to the meager budget.