Over 500 traders who have been operating in both the old and new taxi parks in Kampala have threatened to storm the Office of the Prime Minister seeking for a share of the COVID-19 relief food.

The group led by a one Juma Akankwasa, argues that their livelihoods have been affected and many are going hungry after they were rendered jobless by the ongoing lockdown.

He says if the government does not respond to their concerns they will have no option but to storm the prime minister’s office to get food.