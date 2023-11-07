Traders under the Kampala City Traders Association (KACITA) have urged the government to plead with America to reverse its decision to remove Uganda from the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) market.

Last week, US President Joe Biden announced plans to remove Uganda, the Central African Republic, Gabon, and Niger from the AGOA beneficiaries list over alleged human rights violations.

In response, President Museveni said this week that Ugandans should not be overly concerned about Washington’s decision to remove the country from its list of AGOA beneficiaries.

Speaking to the media during the launch of the 3rd edition of the KACITA Quality Awards, which will be held on November 24, 2023, in Kampala, the association’s chairperson, Thaddeus Musoke, said that AGOA is essential for Uganda’s economic prosperity.

“We need to see the challenges that are hindering Ugandans from benefitting from the AGOA market and then solutions can be formulated. Let’s not think that it’s not beneficial… I think it is an opportunity,” Musoke said on Tuesday.

He urged the government to find ways to keep the AGOA market open.