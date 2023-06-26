Kampala City Traders Association (KACITA) leadership has implored its members not to participate in the planned demonstration against high taxes.

There is a document circulating on social media calling upon traders to engage in a peaceful demonstration starting tomorrow June 27, 2023. Traders have also been asked to close their shops due to high income tax rates, traders’ goods that are confiscated with no return by the tax body, and high rental fees among others.

However, the chairperson of KACITA, Thaddeus Musoke Nagenda, tells K FM that much as they acknowledge traders’ challenges, the association is not part of the demonstration, noting that they are slated to meet this afternoon with the commissioner-general of Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), John Musinguzi, about the same.

He says that the association will declare its stand about the planned demonstration after the outcomes of the meeting, urging their members to stay calm as they seek dialogue with URA to find possible solutions to their problems.