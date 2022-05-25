By Abubaker Kirunda

Police in Jinja city are hunting for a traditional healer for allegedly raping a woman who had sought treatment from his shrine.

The Kiira Region police spokesperson James Mubi said the suspect is a resident of Budondo village in Jinja north city Division.

According to Mubi, the suspect told the victim that she was having demons following her that needed to be arrested.

Mubi said the suspect is said to have told the victim that this problem would be solved in a bush at a grave where they would go during the night.

Mubi adds that the statements recorded by the victim indicate that she was asked to lay on top of the grave and the suspect pushed some little herbs inside her private part and then asked her to widely open her legs and raped her saying he was pushing the herbs inside so that the demons get scared every time they approach her.

The case is being handled at Jinja central police station as the suspect is traced.

Mubi asked women to be careful when visiting traditional healers for help because many of them are using women in that way.