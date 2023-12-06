Traffic at the Busega-Kyengera section along the Kampala-Masaka Highway has been diverted following a collapse of the roadway.

According to a statement released by the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA), erosion has been identified as the main cause leading to significant damage of approximately 1.5 meters of the road pavement near the embankment.

The trigger for this unforeseen disaster lies in the escalating water levels within the Lubigi swamp area.

“We have taken measures to secure the site and have cordoned off the affected area working with the Uganda Police Force. Our team is currently mobilizing to restore this section of the road as quickly as possible. We kindly request all road users to drive carefully and adhere to the traffic guidelines in place,” UNRA said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Directorate of Traffic & Road Safety, in a statement, has issued a cautionary notice to the public. UNRA Engineers, in collaboration with the traffic police, are on-site assessing the extent of the damage.

Motorists heading towards Masaka are strongly advised to divert from Busega Roundabout, opting for Nakawuka Road at Natete traffic lights or Mityana road to avert congestion until further directives are provided.