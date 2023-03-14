The Electoral Commission is this morning set to hand over its former offices on Jinja Road to the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) to pave way for the construction of the Kampala Flyover and the road upgrading project.

Paul Bukenya, the Electoral Commission spokesperson, says the chairperson of the electoral body, Justice Simon Mugenyi Byabakama, will officially hand over the premises to UNRA officials at 9 am for the demolition of facilities on the land.

The handover follows a public notice issued by UNRA and Shizimu-Konoike Joint Venture, a Japanese company implementing the project, about the temporary traffic flow changes on Mukwano Road and New Kibuli Junction which will start tomorrow and is expected to end on June 12 when the construction works are completed.

According to the two agencies, traffic from Kibuli to the city centre will use the New Kibuli junction towards Nsambya Junction and Clock Tower, while traffic from Kibuli to Mukwano Road will make a right turn at the new section of Mukwano Road towards the Mukwano Factory and Mukwano Roundabout.