By Juliet Nalwooga

The Police today embarks on a traffic enforcement operation against Express Penalties Scheme (EPS) tickets defaulters as the force continues to check poor habits by motorists that have claimed several lives.

EPS tickets were introduced in 2014 to decongest courts and once issued they are to be paid within 28 days.

The fines vary depending on the traffic offence and can range from Shs 20,000 up to Shs 200,000 and motorists have been advised to always read the tickets issued to them carefully, to ascertain the time frame indicated.

Faridah Nampiima the spokesperson of the Directorate of Police Traffic and Road Safety has encouraged motorists who do not know their EPS status to check it online because some tickets are now issued virtually after traffic rule defaulters are netted using CCTV street camera footage.

Last week, the Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga, said the Operations target to recover upto Shs 8bn from pending EPS defaulters.