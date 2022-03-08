By Benjamin Jumbe

Traffic police has released guidelines to ensure smooth traffic flow as Uganda joins countries around the world to celebrate the International women’s day.

The national celebrations are to take place at Kololo ceremonial grounds presided over by President Museveni.

The traffic police spokesperson Faridah Nampiima says traffic disruption along roads leading to Kololo Ceremonial grounds should be expected with strict access to the venue for only those with stickers.

She says, while there will be normal traffic flow along Kampala Jinja highway, traffic at John Babiiha will be cut off at city oil Kamwokya, and golf course traffic lights.

She gives further guidance appealing to members of the public especially the motorists to work with traffic police to avoid inconveniences.