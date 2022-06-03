By Ritah Kemigisa

As millions flock the catholic and Anglican shrines at Namugongo today to celebrate Uganda Martyrs, here are traffic guidelines to follow.

According to The Kampala Metropolitan Police traffic commander, Rogers Nsereko, the Kampala-Jinja highway will maintain normal traffic flow, while the Kireka-Kyaliwajjala road will be one way for motorists heading to Namugongo.

The Kyaliwajjala-Naalya interchange will also be one way towards Naalya interchange.

Meanwhile, the busy Kyaliwajjala trading centre leading to the Basilica, also known as the Catholic Martyrs Shrine, will be strictly for pedestrians, VIPS and emergency vehicles.

According to the designed plan, pedestrians will keep right while walking to the martyrs shrine, and the left route will be reserved for VIPs and emergency vehicles.

Meanwhile there is regulated access in the areas of Naalya , Kiira Town council Roundabouts, Kireka trading centre, Seeta Trading Centre, Agenda 2000, Namugongo-Butto-Kyobe road, Namugongo-Ssemambo road and Kyaliwajjala trading centre.