Police in Kira is hunting for a hit and run driver who knocked a traffic officer on duty last evening.

Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson Patrick Onyango says the incident happened at about 7:30 pm at Bweyogerere along Kampala-Jinja road.

Innocent Ayesigye, attached to Seeta police station was driving a vehicle registration number UP 2164 when it was rammed into from behind by the driver of a white Prado registration number UAS 597U.

Ayesigye survived with fractured legs and other serious injuries and is currently admitted at Gwatilo Health center in Bweyogerere.

Onyango says the errant driver once apprehended will be charged with two counts including careless driving, failure to report and accident and causing an accident that led to bodily harm.