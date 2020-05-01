A traffic officer and a Kenyan truck driver have been put under isolation at Mulago hospital after the two came into contact, this morning at Jinja Road in Kampala.

This followed an accident that happened at Jinja Road in Kampala involving two trucks, one from Kenya registration number ZE 7462 and Ugandan truck registration number UAN 877D.

According to police spokesperson Kampala metropolitan, Patrick Onyango, a team of Traffic Officers were dispatched to the scene to investigate the incident but also to clear the road for other users.

Onyango explains that without observing the Ministry of Health guidelines on COVID-19, one of the officers entered in the Kenyan truck together with the driver and they drove to CPS Kampala.

He sat in the same truck with the Kenyan driver which raised suspicion among his supervisors who resolved that the Traffic Officer, SGT Wasagami Patrick and the Kenyan truck Driver, Ibrahim Wewa Bejja, be isolated and they were taken in an ambulance to Mulago Hospital