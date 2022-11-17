Traffic police at Kayabwe have this morning registered an incident of fire that gutted a blue Range Rover Sport registration number UAS O66Q.

Faridah Nampiima, the Traffic police Directorate spokesperson says the vehicle developed a mechanical fault and smoke began fuming from the engine. She adds that the driver, one Joshua Emorut Egweu instantly parked it upon alert by other motorists.

More details indicate that the incident happened at around 8:40 am as Emorut was driving towards Masaka city.

The police say efforts by the locals to put out the fire went futile and the car burnt to ashes.