By Emmanuel Mutaizibwa & Benson Tumusiime

The UPDF yesterday retired the largest batch of top senior commanders, many of who were President Museveni’s Bush War acolytes, and earned their storied careers in the treacherous fields of Luweero.

The exit of the old guard in the record numbers opens the pathway for the younger and more educated officers to take full charge without the silhouette of the original National Resistance Army (NRA) fighters lurking over them.