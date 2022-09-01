By Emmanuel Mutaizibwa & Benson Tumusiime
The UPDF yesterday retired the largest batch of top senior commanders, many of who were President Museveni’s Bush War acolytes, and earned their storied careers in the treacherous fields of Luweero.
The exit of the old guard in the record numbers opens the pathway for the younger and more educated officers to take full charge without the silhouette of the original National Resistance Army (NRA) fighters lurking over them.
On February 6, 1981, Uganda was caught in the throes of a political crisis after Mr Museveni, who lost in the December 1980 presidential vote, drafted 40-plus young men to launch the NRA rebellion in the heart of Buganda.
