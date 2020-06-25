Transparency International Uganda has implored government agencies and departments to emulate the ministry of health and give accountability for covid-19 funds received to the public.

The body’s executive director Peter Wandera says respective government agencies and departments should give regular and updated accountability not only at national level but also at lowest level through different platforms.

He points out the office of the prime minister, ministry of local government, Uganda prison services, Uganda police force, parliament and kampala capital City Authority as key departments among others required to avail their expenditure on funds received to fight the pandemic.

Wandera notes that availing the information to the public will enable proper monitoring which is believed to contribute towards improved service delivery.