Transparency International Uganda has asked the government to channel resources where they are most needed during this coronavirus pandemic.

This follows reports that the ruling National Resistance Movement party Members of Parliament have received Shs40m each amidst tension between the Executive and Legislature over the controversial Shs10 billion COVID-19 funds.

Peter Wandera, the Executive Director of Transparency International Uganda says most Ugandans are in dire need of basic necessities like food and such news breaks them more especially coming after the Shs20m scandal.

He said that the Shs40m may be interpreted in the eyes of the citizens to be compensation for the loss of the 20m that court ordered the MPs to return to the government coffers.