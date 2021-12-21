Derrick Wandera and Jane Nafula

With just three days until Christmas, public transport fares from Kampala to upcountry destinations have more than doubled as thousands travel home.

A random survey among Bus and Taxi companies show a sudden surge in prices which operators say is essential to them in business.

The spokesperson of New Taxi Park in Kampala, Abdul Lubega says the high fuel prices are partly to blame for the rise in transport fares coupled with few people who are travelling and not returning to Kampala.

Fuel prices have hit a record high with a litre of petrol now recorded at shs 4,900 and diesel shs 4500 per litre.

The secretary of the Uganda Bus Owners Association Robert Mutebi says the high transport fares would be doubled until Christmas day to cater for the relatively empty return journeys of the buses.

Sample of the charges

Kla to Mbarara from shs 30,000 to shs 40,000

Kla to Kisoro shs 50,000 to shs 80,000

Kla to Gulu shs 40,000 to shs 50,000

Masaka to Lyantonde shs 5,000 to shs 15,000