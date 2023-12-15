By Jane Nafula & Mike Sebalu

With exactly 10 days to Christmas, transporters have begun hiking fares as more people travel upcoun- try for the festive season. In many taxi and bus parks that Daily Monitor visited yesterday, the fares had increased by between Shs2,000 and Shs10,000.

At the Old Taxi Park in Kampala, travellers heading to Bugiri, Busia, Namayingo, Tororo, and Malaba, are paying Shs25,000 up from Shs22,000. Those heading to Jinja and Mayuge are now parting with between Shs15,000 and Shs17,000 while those heading to Mbale are now paying Shs30,000 up from Shs25,000.

Previously, the transport fare fromKampala to Jinja and Musita stood at Shs12,000.

With exactly 10 days to Christmas, transporters have begun hiking fares as more people travel upcoun- try for the festive season.

In many taxi and bus parks that Daily Monitor visited yesterday, the fares had increased by between Shs2,000 and Shs10,000. At the Old Taxi Park in Kampala, travellers heading to Bugiri,Busia,Namayingo, Tororo, and Malaba, are paying Shs25,000 up from Shs22,000.

Those heading to Jinja and Mayuge are now parting with between Shs15,000 and Shs17,000 while those heading to Mbale are now paying Shs30,000 up from Shs25,000.

Previously, the transport fare from Kampala to Jinja and Musita stood at Shs12,000.

Mr Best Alinde,the company’s spokesperson, said the turn-up of passengers has been good since the beginning of November and that they have not adjusted their fares.

“It is the usual fees. We may increase by Shs5,000 or Shs10,000 when the situation changes,”Mr Alinde said.