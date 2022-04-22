By Ritah Kemigisa

The ministry of Works and Transport has approved new public transport service fares for Taxi Operators in the country.

This comes after the Federation of Uganda Taxi Operators presented to the ministry the new fares arising from the escalating fuel price in the country and worldwide.

In a statement, the Minister of state for Transport Fred Byamukama says they have reviewed the fares presented to them and have approved price range of between shs 500 to shs 5000 depending on the trip distance.

They have agreed to a price increment of; shs 500 for trips within the city boundaries has been agreed, shs 1000 for trips beyond 35Kms, Shs 2000 for tips between 40Km and 100Kms, shs 3000 for trips beyond 130Kms and shs 5000 for trips beyond 140Kms.

Byamukama meanwhile says the public transporters have agreed to lower the fares once the fuel prices stabilises.