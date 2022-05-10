By Ritah Kemigisa

The Ministry of Works and Transport has decried limited funding towards road safety.

This comes at a time there is increased road crashes in the country with current figures from the Traffic Directorate showing that over 100 people perished in accidents between 1st May and 7th May, 2022.

According to the Commissioner Transport Regulation and Safety at the Ministry of Works and Transport, Winstone Katushabe, road safety department has been allocated shs 600m in the next financial year.

He is now appealing to legislators to increase funding to road safety insisting that protecting the lives of all road users’ matters.

Road safety advocates and researchers including, the Head of Trauma, Injury and Disability at Makerere University School of Public Health Dr Olive Kobusingye warn that living the transport sector in private hands shows that government is sacrificing the lives of Ugandans.