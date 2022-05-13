By Benjamin Jumbe

Ministry of Works and Transport has directed police to arrest operators of drones and have the vehicles impounded if found transporting passengers

This follows brewing tension between taxi operators and operators of these vehicles that normally load passengers along with railway stations and use the Kampala Entebbe Express highway.

Addressing journalists at Media Centre, the commissioner of Transport regulation and safety Winstone Katushabe said these vehicles are not allowed to carry passengers because they do not have the requisite license and other requirements

He advises travelers to ensure they use only vehicles licensed to carry passengers for their safety

Meanwhile, the director of Traffic and Road Safety in the Police Lawrence Niwabiine revealed that 13 vehicles have so far been impounded