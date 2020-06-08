Public transport operators have been asked not to exploit and over burden passengers by hiking fares.

There has been public outcry over transport fares that have in some cases been tripled, forcing many people to stay at home instead of going to work.

Hundreds of passengers remain stranded at various bus terminals here in Kampala and upcountry.

The chairperson of Uganda Transport Development Agency Mustafa Mayambala says they are concerned about the unfair charges and are set to discuss the matter with officials at the ministry of works and transport.

He explains that that earlier proposal was that since each seat in a taxi will now be occupied by two passengers, these should share the cost of the third seat.

The president allowed public transport to resume on 4th June operating at half capacity as one of the measures to stop further spread of coronavirus.