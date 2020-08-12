

By Damali Mukhaye

The bodies of three residents of Kabale District who drowned in Lake Bunyonyi, Butanda sub county are still missing.

The Kigezi region spokesperson Elly Maate says that seven people all residents of Katete Nkora, Butanda sub county while traveling on a canoe were yesterday hit by a strong wave that forced it to overturn.

He says only four of them were rescued by residents who were traveling on the same lake, but the remaining three drowned and their bodies are yet to be recovered.

He says that those rescued include Agnes Kabuzi, Tito Kanyonyozi, Susan Tayebwa and her four months child

Those still missing are; Africano Mwebaze, Jonh Bosco Tumuhereza and Felix Mugabirwe.