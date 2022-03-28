Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro, the Deputy Spokesperson of the National Unity Platform has come out to speak about the protests that happened in Seattle where the former Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Oulanyah was admitted.

While appearing on NTV today, Mufumbiro says he does not condemn the protests in Seattle on the basis that they had a fundamental statement of improving the healthcare of Uganda.

“It’s the absolute duty of anybody working around leaders to secure their health because they are a public good, that is not in doubt. However, they have a duty of accountability to the larger citizenry to prepare them a better healthcare scheme,” he said.

He adds that there are no tribal tensions in the country but the tribalism card is being played by ”President Museveni through his henchmen.’

During a vigil at Oulanyah’s home in Kampala on Tuesday, Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo said Buganda should rein in some of its “wicked people…lumpens” to rescue the region.

Buganda Kingdom Prime Minister, Charles Peter Mayiga, has said leaders should respect the deceased by avoiding some statements.

“We urge members of the public, including leaders at all levels, to preserve the dignity of the deceased by avoiding unfounded statements,” Buganda Kingdom Prime Minister, Charles Peter Mayiga said.