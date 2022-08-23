By Mike Sebalu

Uganda Airlines Chief Executive Officer Jennifer Bamuturaki, has this morning failed to appear before the Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities, and State Enterprises (COSASE) on the grounds that she had airline-related obligations.

Bamuturaki requested the committee to postpone the meeting to the second week of September in a letter that was purportedly written by her and signed by the manager of Quality Assurance at Uganda Airlines.

The Uganda Airlines CEO also requested that the COSASE investigation of its activities be conducted without the presence of the media.

According to the airline boss, media coverage of the probe is harming the company’s reputation.

Bamuturaki is reported to be hosting the African Airlines Association Secretary General, Abderahmane Berthé, in Kampala.

The summit is focused on strategic cooperation in areas that will accelerate African air transport growth and allow the continent to play a more significant role on the world stage.