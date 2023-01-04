By Mike Sebalu

Police in Jinja have intercepted and later impounded a Fuso truck loaded with stolen electricity materials worth millions of shillings.

According to Mr. James Mubi, Kiira region police spokesperson, the truck driver Moses Lukenge, 37, a resident of Kyebando has also been arrested.

Police say Lukenge was driving to Giant Uganda Company Ltd in Masese, Jinja City from Kisenyi in Kampala.

Mubi says Lukenge was arrested with Umar Ibanda who was escorting the materials and a serious hunt for the owner has also started.