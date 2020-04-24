A section of truck drivers has decried the increasing stigma and discrimination against them and members of their families by the public over COVID-19.

Anthony Ndawula, the manager Road Safety and Discipline, Haulage Trackers Uganda Limited says although most of them are complying with the set guidelines, they are facing untold hostility and some are even unable to go home to their families.

Ndawula tells KFM that besides the discrimination, they also unable to access food and lodging facilities and so are forced to carry stoves to prepare their food which increases the risk for fire outbreaks.

“We have been unable to access necessities like food, hotels and lodges. When we get breakdowns, there is delayed response from mechanics due to limited movement,” he said.

He also appeals to security operatives to increase manpower at their checkpoints to reduce the time spent waiting to be checked and cleared.