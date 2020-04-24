Truck drivers transporting goods across borders are to be tested for COVID-19 at the various border points before they enter into Uganda.

This has been revealed by President Museveni while flagging off rapid crisis response vehicles donated to the national COVID-19 response task force at Kololo ceremonial grounds.

The decision follows a rise in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases among truck drivers.

The latest are the 11 cases confirmed last evening by the health ministry, raising the total number of infections in Uganda to 74.

6 of these are Tanzanian truck drivers who arrived via Mutukula border post, while 5 are Kenyan truck drivers; 3 of whom arrived via Malaba and 2 via Busia.

To reverse this trend, the president has asked cargo transporting companies consider the relay driving system to minimize the spread of coronavirus within the region.

Museveni has promised to give another COVID-19 update on Tuesday next week