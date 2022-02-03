By Robert Muhereza

Days after the reopening of the Katuna border, some cargo truck drivers that use the newly opened Katuna border post are calling for the harmonization of the varying cost for covid- 19 tests.

Asuman Musa, a Kenyan cargo truck driver has told KFM that he paid 5 dollars (Shs18,000) for a covid 19 test at Gatuna on the Rwandan side but when he crossed to Katuna on the Ugandan side he was asked to pay 30 dollars (Shs108,000).

He says the fact Uganda and Rwanda are in the East African Community, the officials in both countries should charge the same amount of money for Covid 19 tests.

Meanwhile Kyeyune Muyanja a cargo truck driver from Kampala, taking merchandise to Kigali-Rwanda says he was charged Shs100,000= for a covid 19 test at Katuna and later presented the test result document on Rwandan side where he was not charged any money at all.

However, the operations manager for MAIA medical laboratories, a company that has been mandated by the Ministry of Health to provide covid19 testing services at Katuna border post Peter Nkore explains that all travelers with valid PCR covid 19 test result document that is genuine are cleared to enter Uganda or cross to Rwanda but those with RDT covid 19 test result documents are required to pay Shs100,000 for PCR covid 19 testing.