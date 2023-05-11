The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs in charge of Regional Affairs John Mulimba has attributed the recent statements made by the DRC president on the regional force deployed in his country to mere suspicion.

During his state visit in Botswana on Tuesday, President Felix Tshisekedi accused the regional force deployed to the east of his country of not doing its job and instead colluding with M23 rebels.

The East African Force, known as the EACRF, was deployed last year to help quell the fighting and enforce a ceasefire.

He has revealed that the force will exit his country by June if it fails to fulfill its peacekeeping mandate.

However speaking to KFM, Mulimba says in any situation of war, suspicion is common.

“I think he (Tshisekedi) is full of suspicion especially when you are in a situation like he’s confronted with and you are having multiple fighting forces. The number of negative forces in Congo are not known to the Congolese government, neither do we know,” says Mulimba.