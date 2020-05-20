Lawyers representing Rtd Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde led by Geoffrey Turyamusiima have asked City Hall Court court to give state the last adjournment to complete it’s investigations in a treason case since their client is a presidential aspirant, and delay on investigations will disturb him.

However, court has declined to grant their application saying it is still too early for the defense team to ask for last adjournment.

Court adds that the prevailing conditions in the country aren’t allowing adequate investigations in the matter.

This state prosecutor, Joseph Kyomuhendo informed court that inquiries are still ongoing and they are constrained by the prevailing conditions which are disrupting the Investigations.

However, the trial magistrate Valerian Tuhimbise after listening to the request from the defense for the last adjournment and reply by the state, he has noted that its not practical to give state the last adjournment because the guidelines from the Chief Justice are that trials are suspended until further notice.

This also prompted the magistrate to adjourn the matter to June 22nd for mention and hearing the count of unlawfull possession of fire arms incase investigations are complete and for the count of treason, it will be for mention.

Speaking to Tumukunde, he promised to release a statement highlighting his experience since his arrest.