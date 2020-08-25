

By Benjamin Jumbe

Presidential aspirant Lt. Gen. Henry Tumukunde has failed to report to Kibuli CID headquarters for interrogation.

He was summoned to appear today after failing to do so on Wednesday last week.

The Police accuse general Tumukunde of holding meetings with army veterans with the international of mobilizing and engaging them in subversive activities under his, “Renewed Uganda” platform.

CID spokesperson Charles Twine says if he fails to show up by close of business today, they may not resist arresting him.

One of His lawyers Robert Kagolo has however accused the police of playing double standards.