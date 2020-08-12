By Arthur Arnold Wadero & David Lubowa

Presidential aspirant, Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde has officially unveiled the platform under which he will contest and get for votes as he hopes to unseat his former boss, President Museveni in the 2021 General elections.

Dubbed “Renewed Uganda” and running under the slogan ‘it is possible’, the platform will the umbrella body under which Gen Tumukunde will contest as an independent candidate for presidency in next year’s polls.

While giving the keynote address at the launch convened at his residence in Kololo, Kampala today, promised that he will strongly consider the youth who comprise the majority voters once he ascends to State House.

“We are targeting the Ugandans who give us the vote. I want to assure the youth that I will consider you once I get there,” Gen Tumukunde pledged.