The treason case against Rtd Gen. Henry Tumukunde has been pushed to August 20th by the Kampala City Hall court.

The case has been adjourned by a grade one magistrate Valerian Tuhimbise after prosecution’s Viola Tusingwire informed court that police investigations into the matter are still ongoing.

Prosecution states that on March 5th, while appearing on a morning show at one of the local Tv stations in Kampala, the Rtd. Lt Gen made utterances which were calculated to instigated the Republic of Rwanda to invade Uganda and cause a unlawful change of government.

He is also going to face other 4 counts of unlawful possession of firearms.

Prosecution further states that on March 13th at his office Impala Avenue in Kololo, he was found in possession of 2 guns, an Ak47 and a pistol and 34 rounds of ammunitions without a valid firearm licence.

He is to return to court on August 20th 2020 to know the stage of investigations in the case.

Once investigations are over, Tumukunde will be committed to High court for trial.