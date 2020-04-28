The Labour and social development minister, together with labour unions have agreed to have parliament expedite the process of considering the proposed amendments to the NSSF Act to address the social security needs of contributors.

The National Social Security Fund members have on several occasions asked the government to release at least 30% of their savings to help them deal with the economic stress resulting from the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown.

Addressing journalists about the commemoration of the World Day for Safety and Health at Work, Minister Frank Tumwebaze said, in a meeting with government officials and workers’ unions, they resolved that the amendment which allows NSSF to release some funds should be considered as a matter of urgency.

He says that during the meeting, they also noted that most companies have laid-off workers without pay leaving many without food.

Tumwebaze adds that they have asked the COVID-19 National Taskforce led by the Prime minister to consider prioritizing the most vulnerable categories of workers to benefit from the relief food being distributed.