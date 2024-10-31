The Turkish government has confirmed an investment of US$225,000 (approximately Shs825 million) in eight completed projects across various sectors in Uganda since January 2024.

Turkish Ambassador to Uganda, H.E. Mehmet Fatih, highlighted that these projects are part of a broader initiative encompassing 91 projects in total. He emphasized the transformative potential of these investments, stating, “Part of these critical infrastructure are investments which will unlock the untapped potential of Uganda,”

“These projects also create tens of thousands of jobs during and after the construction, it will boost industries, improve supply chains, and make Uganda more competitive in global markets,” he added.

Among the completed projects are:

Agriculture: A US$30,000 maize mill processing plant for police workers in Mbale’s 19th Police Division, benefiting approximately 100 families.

Education: A US$35,000 investment in the Ntungamo School of the Deaf Capacity Building Program to enhance learning opportunities for deaf students.

Social Welfare: A US$10,000 Iftar program during Ramadan to support the poor, needy, and homeless in the Busoga region.

Environment: A US$40,000 investment in the Moringa Oleifera Tree Cultivation project in Masaka, involving the planting of 30,000 saplings.

Hygiene: A US$40,000 hygiene room project in Busoga Kingdom to improve sanitation in rural areas, coupled with the provision of disposable pad production machines to raise awareness about hygiene.

Economic Empowerment: A US$30,000 animal horn processing workshop in Busoga Kingdom to create economic opportunities for 1,000 people.

The Turkish government has also established vocational training workshops in Kira Municipality and Mayuge district, each costing US$30,000. These workshops offer courses in sewing, welding, hairdressing, and shoemaking, aiming to equip hundreds of people with valuable skills.

Additionally, Turkey is actively involved in the construction of a stadium in Hoima, which is expected to be completed in time for the 2027 AFCON finals.

David Bahati, the Minister of State for Industry, expressed gratitude for Turkey’s support in key sectors like healthcare and education. He emphasized the significant impact of Turkish scholarships on Ugandan youth, enabling them to acquire valuable skills and knowledge from prestigious Turkish institutions.

“The scholarships extended by the Turkish government to Uganda have enabled out young people to acquire skills and knowledge in Turkey’s prestigious institutions, skills that they bring home to contribute to Uganda’s growth,” he said

As Turkey commemorates the 101st anniversary of the Proclamation of the Republic, its continued investment in Uganda signifies a strong bilateral relationship and a shared commitment to development and progress.