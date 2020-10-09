

By Abubaker Kirunda

Twelve Bugweri District staff have tested positive for Covid-19.

The District health officer Dr Peter Muwereza say the twelve have been asked to stay at home because there is an overwhelming number of patients suffering from Covid19 in the hospitals authorized to handle them.

The Bugweri Resident District Commissioner Gadi Lugaju said movements of the identified patients have been limited to their homes.

He said security has been tipped to arrest any of the identified staff if found moving in the area adding that health workers will be visiting the patients at home for treatment.