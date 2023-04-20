Social media platform, Twitter on Thursday removed thousands of legacy verification checkmarks from users’ profiles as earlier announced. The social media giant has not spared big tech companies, celebrities, media houses, and other organizations that did not pay for Twitter Blue.

Several Ugandans took to Twitter on Thursday night to announce how they had lost their badges, with many tweeting “This is still my profile” moments after losing the checkmarks.

“Legacy users have lost their Blue badge. I will not pay for approval,” NMG‘s Gabriel Buule tweeted on Thursday night.

Through the Twitter Verified account, the Elon-Must-owned social media platform, Twitter announced on Wednesday that it will remove legacy verification checkmarks on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

“Tomorrow, 4/20, we are removing legacy verified checkmarks. To remain verified on Twitter,” the tweet reads in part.

The move has affected the accounts of public figures who had verification badges. In Uganda, National Unity Platform leader, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu commonly known as Bobi Wine is among the prominent figures who lost the checkmarks.

Others are; First Lady Janet Museveni, First Son Muhoozi Kainerugaba, singers Bebe Cool, Azawi, Vinka, Sheebah Karungi, among others.

Twitter Blue

Twitter, bought by Elon Musk last year, made a chaotic launch of an account verification feature that costs $7 a month on the Internet and $11 a month on an iPhone.

Twitter Blue’s coveted checkmark lets users promote their posts better, see much less advertising and have more writing freedom, with longer tweets.